Taikisha Ltd (OTCMKTS:TKIAF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Taikisha Ltd (OTCMKTS:TKIAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, an increase of 351.0% from the July 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Taikisha Stock Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.41. Taikisha has a fifty-two week low of $21.43 and a fifty-two week high of $24.60.
Taikisha Company Profile
