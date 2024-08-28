Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Acquired by Hyman Charles D

Hyman Charles D lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 670.4% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $168.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 1.3 %

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded down $2.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $169.11. The stock had a trading volume of 9,592,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,018,054. The stock has a market capitalization of $877.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.14. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $84.01 and a 1-year high of $193.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $20.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.33 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.54% and a net margin of 37.85%. The company’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be issued a $0.4871 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.57%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Further Reading

