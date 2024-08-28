Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Trading Down 1.5%

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $168.46 and last traded at $168.68. 2,623,823 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 15,975,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $171.28.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TSM. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $168.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $171.05 and a 200 day moving average of $153.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $877.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.11. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.54% and a net margin of 37.85%. The firm had revenue of $20.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.4871 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 32.57%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

