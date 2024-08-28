Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Shares Gap Up to $11.57

Shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.57, but opened at $11.90. Talos Energy shares last traded at $11.98, with a volume of 47,620 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on TALO. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Talos Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.31.

Get Talos Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Talos Energy

Talos Energy Trading Down 0.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.14 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.35.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.16. Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $549.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Talos Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Talos Energy Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Talos Energy

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 250,000 shares of Talos Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.40 per share, with a total value of $2,850,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 38,222,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,741,105.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders purchased 1,199,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,035,570. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Talos Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TALO. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Talos Energy by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 8,386 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 181,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after acquiring an additional 36,890 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,336,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,022,000 after acquiring an additional 114,506 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 632,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,994,000 after acquiring an additional 165,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 95,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 26,302 shares in the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Talos Energy

(Get Free Report)

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Talos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.