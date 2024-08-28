Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. Has $4.95 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,426 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 0.6% of Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 76,887,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,409,007,000 after buying an additional 3,655,216 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 58,621,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,350,865,000 after acquiring an additional 270,565 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,399,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,967,735,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893,711 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,443,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,333,739,000 after acquiring an additional 936,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,746,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,160,817,000 after purchasing an additional 362,644 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

BATS IEFA traded down $0.33 on Monday, hitting $76.73. 4,365,198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.67 and a 200-day moving average of $73.40. The stock has a market cap of $120.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

