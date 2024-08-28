Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Position Boosted by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,547 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Target were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 148.6% in the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 174 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on TGT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $209.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Target from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Target from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Target from $147.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Target from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.52.

Target Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TGT traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $158.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,188,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,059,595. Target Co. has a one year low of $102.93 and a one year high of $181.86. The company has a market cap of $73.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $145.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $25.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.19 billion. Target had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Target’s payout ratio is presently 50.28%.

About Target

Free Report

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Stories

