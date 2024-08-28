Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 1,433.3% from the July 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Tate & Lyle Price Performance

TATYY stock remained flat at $35.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 1,853 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,898. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.90 and a 200 day moving average of $32.49. Tate & Lyle has a twelve month low of $29.92 and a twelve month high of $36.38.

Tate & Lyle Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a $0.6051 dividend. This is an increase from Tate & Lyle’s previous dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st.

Tate & Lyle Company Profile

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

