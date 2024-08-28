T&D Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TDHOY) Short Interest Down 85.2% in August

T&D Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TDHOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 85.2% from the July 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
T&D Stock Up 2.8 %
T&D stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.21. The stock had a trading volume of 41,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,709. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.52. T&D has a 1-year low of $6.96 and a 1-year high of $9.68.
About T&D
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than T&D
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- BHP Stock: The Under-the-Radar Growth Story in Commodities
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Analysts Upgrade These 3 Hot Buy-and-Hold Stocks
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Kohl’s Charts a Resilient Path in a Challenging Retail Landscape
Receive News & Ratings for T&D Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T&D and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.