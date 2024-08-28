T&D Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TDHOY) Short Interest Down 85.2% in August

T&D Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TDHOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 85.2% from the July 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

T&D Stock Up 2.8 %

T&D stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.21. The stock had a trading volume of 41,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,709. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.52. T&D has a 1-year low of $6.96 and a 1-year high of $9.68.

About T&D

T&D Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services primarily in Japan. The company offers comprehensive coverage, including death benefit and medical/nursing care products through in-house sales representatives for household customers; term life insurance, disability benefit, etc.

