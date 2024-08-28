Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Shares Sold by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,806 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 3.8% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 143.0% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 81.9% during the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 15,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. 78.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on TECK. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. TD Securities upgraded Teck Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Eight Capital cut Teck Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Paradigm Capital raised Teck Resources to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Teck Resources in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.40.

Teck Resources Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of TECK stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.23. 1,239,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,529,024. The stock has a market cap of $25.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.60. Teck Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of $34.38 and a fifty-two week high of $55.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 9.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Teck Resources Limited will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 16.37%.

Teck Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.