Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $6.76

Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.76 and last traded at $6.82, with a volume of 3020868 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.12.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TDOC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $16.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $25.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.44.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The health services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.08. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $642.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.34 million. Equities analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teladoc Health news, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 45,158 shares in the company, valued at $343,200.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Teladoc Health news, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total value of $114,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 45,158 shares in the company, valued at $343,200.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laizer Kornwasser sold 10,879 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $88,555.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,929 shares in the company, valued at $813,422.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,880 shares of company stock worth $355,689. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 148.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 204.4% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

