Telsey Advisory Group Reiterates Market Perform Rating for Foot Locker (NYSE:FL)

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $27.00 price objective on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 8.47% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on FL. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Foot Locker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on Foot Locker from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.93.

FL traded down $3.31 on Wednesday, hitting $29.50. 9,051,317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,288,357. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -7.75, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.39 and its 200-day moving average is $26.16. Foot Locker has a 12 month low of $16.68 and a 12 month high of $35.60.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.10. Foot Locker had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Foot Locker will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total value of $49,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,402,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,137,413.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 787,566 shares of company stock worth $26,090,866. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FL. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Foot Locker in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,488,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Foot Locker in the first quarter worth $2,194,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the first quarter worth $2,670,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 3,004.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 106.0% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 300,696 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $9,367,000 after buying an additional 154,708 shares in the last quarter.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

