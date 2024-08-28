Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in August

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the July 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TMSNY traded down $0.45 on Wednesday, reaching $69.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,558. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.53. Temenos has a twelve month low of $55.28 and a twelve month high of $103.63.

Temenos AG develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. Its Temenos Banking Cloud helps banks to offer open banking services. The company provides Temenos Infinity, a digital banking platform; Temenos Transact, a core banking software for retail, corporate, treasury, wealth, and payments; Temenos Payments, a software-as-a-service payments technology; Temenos Multifonds, a platform for traditional and alternative funds, as well as offers key asset servicing, position keeping, valuation and accounting functions for various structures of pooled vehicles and funds; Temenos Multifonds Navigator, a net asset value shadow, oversight, and contingency solution; and Temenos Quantum, a multi-experience development platform.

