Tenon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNONW) Short Interest Update

Tenon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNONW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 40.5% from the July 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Tenon Medical Stock Performance

NASDAQ TNONW remained flat at $0.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.05. Tenon Medical has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.22.

About Tenon Medical

Tenon Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the development of surgical implant systems to treat severe lower back pain in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers CATAMARAN SI-Joint Fusion System to fuse sacroiliac joints (SI-Joints) to treat SI-Joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain; and features fixation device that passes through the axial and sagittal planes of the ilium and sacrum, as well as stabilizes and transfixes the SI joints.

