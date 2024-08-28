Tern (LON:TERN) Trading Up 8.3%

Tern Plc (LON:TERN – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 8.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.95 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 1.95 ($0.03). 134,178 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,756,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.80 ($0.02).

The company has a market capitalization of £8.61 million, a P/E ratio of -63.33 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2.02 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2.39.

Tern Plc is a venture capital firm specializing in early-stage and growth capital investment. The firm typically invests in the software companies having IoT security, Artificial Intelligence ("AI"), Machine Learning ("ML"), Virtual/Augmented Reality ("VR/AR") and Data Science, enablement and analytics solutions for the healthcare and industrial sectors.

