TerraClassicUSD Price Reaches $0.0164 on Exchanges (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. TerraClassicUSD has a total market capitalization of $95.73 million and approximately $7.34 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0164 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TerraClassicUSD alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.40 or 0.00039585 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00007322 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00013100 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007735 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001996 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004495 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000097 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Profile

TerraClassicUSD uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 8,956,582,655 coins and its circulating supply is 5,843,114,569 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TerraClassicUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraClassicUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.