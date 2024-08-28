Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Stock Rating Lowered by Wells Fargo & Company

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $75.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price target of $71.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up from $57.00) on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Barclays cut their target price on Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Terreno Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Terreno Realty from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Terreno Realty from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.56.

NYSE TRNO opened at $70.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.56, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Terreno Realty has a 52 week low of $50.42 and a 52 week high of $71.63.

In related news, EVP John Tull Meyer sold 6,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.64, for a total value of $421,792.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 110,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,618,216.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Terreno Realty news, President Michael A. Coke sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.53, for a total value of $513,975.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 402,164 shares in the company, valued at $27,560,298.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Tull Meyer sold 6,145 shares of Terreno Realty stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.64, for a total value of $421,792.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 110,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,618,216.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,643 shares of company stock valued at $1,277,581. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Terreno Realty by 7.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,981,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $861,988,000 after buying an additional 919,851 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,155,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $342,322,000 after acquiring an additional 727,995 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,162,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,381,000 after purchasing an additional 291,051 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Terreno Realty by 7.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,150,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,287,000 after purchasing an additional 146,808 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Terreno Realty by 8.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,383,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,862,000 after purchasing an additional 103,833 shares during the last quarter.

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

