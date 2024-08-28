Terri Duhon Purchases 1,394 Shares of Wise plc (LON:WISE) Stock

Wise plc (LON:WISE – Get Free Report) insider Terri Duhon bought 1,394 shares of Wise stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 717 ($9.46) per share, with a total value of £9,994.98 ($13,180.77).

LON WISE opened at GBX 705 ($9.30) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 2,092.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 715.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 804.44. Wise plc has a 52 week low of GBX 558 ($7.36) and a 52 week high of GBX 997.50 ($13.15).

Several research firms have weighed in on WISE. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating on shares of Wise in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,045 ($13.78) target price on shares of Wise in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 660 ($8.70) price target on shares of Wise in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wise has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 952.75 ($12.56).

Wise plc provides cross-border money transfer services for personal and business customers in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, North America, and internationally. The company's transfer infrastructure includes Wise Account for international people who need to move and manage money across borders; Wise Business for international businesses need; and Wise Platform that allows businesses and banks to offer their own customers international payments.

