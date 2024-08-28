Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Hits New 52-Week High at $14.10

Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.10 and last traded at $14.03, with a volume of 50755 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Tesco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

Tesco Trading Down 1.6 %

Tesco Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.77.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary. It offers grocery products through its stores, as well as online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

