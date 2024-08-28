Tether (USDT) Trading 0.1% Higher Over Last Week

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. One Tether token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Tether has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. Tether has a total market capitalization of $118.17 billion and $73.03 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000089 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.
About Tether
Tether was first traded on October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 120,256,329,981 tokens and its circulating supply is 118,039,332,678 tokens. Tether’s official Twitter account is @tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tether is tether.to.
Buying and Selling Tether
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
