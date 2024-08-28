Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) VP Mohammad Yunus Sells 3,778 Shares

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) VP Mohammad Yunus sold 3,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total value of $789,224.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,035,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 1.4 %

TXN stock traded down $2.95 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $207.74. 3,993,367 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,534,885. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.87, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $139.48 and a 1 year high of $211.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.81.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.12%.

TXN has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TXN. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. First National Advisers LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 9,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,005,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $175,538,000 after purchasing an additional 145,328 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 5,858.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 646,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $110,265,000 after purchasing an additional 636,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 185.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 316,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,124,000 after purchasing an additional 205,676 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

