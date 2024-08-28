TFG Advisers LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH)

TFG Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 751 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RSPH. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Stock Performance

RSPH stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.81. The stock had a trading volume of 29,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,893. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.02. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $25.03 and a 52-week high of $31.98.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RSPH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RSPH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

