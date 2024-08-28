TFG Advisers LLC Has $256,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

TFG Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American National Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 227.3% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 194.1% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000.

VBK stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Monday, hitting $261.68. 159,125 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,467. The stock has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $195.63 and a one year high of $268.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.57.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

