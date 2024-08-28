TFG Advisers LLC Has $283,000 Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

TFG Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ED. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 418,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,897,000 after buying an additional 12,953 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 175,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,958,000 after purchasing an additional 7,725 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 488,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,437,000 after purchasing an additional 62,519 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2,486.2% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 21,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 20,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 47,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,318,000 after purchasing an additional 12,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ED has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.65.

Consolidated Edison Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:ED traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $101.04. The company had a trading volume of 304,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,873,700. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.56. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.46 and a twelve month high of $105.99. The firm has a market cap of $34.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 63.72%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.