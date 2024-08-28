The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Purchased by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AES were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AES during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in AES by 16.8% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 39,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 5,612 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of AES by 6.0% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 194,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,419,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in AES by 3.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,769,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,805,000 after purchasing an additional 141,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in AES by 1.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 44,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AES has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn lowered AES from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on AES from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of AES from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.71.

NYSE:AES traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 499,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,001,394. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.84. The company has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 1.08. The AES Co. has a twelve month low of $11.43 and a twelve month high of $22.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. AES had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.1725 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.83%.

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

