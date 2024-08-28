The Bank of Nova Scotia Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.77 (NYSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.768 per share by the bank on Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a $3.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd.
Bank of Nova Scotia has a payout ratio of 60.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Bank of Nova Scotia to earn $5.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.07 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.6%.
Bank of Nova Scotia Trading Down 2.0 %
Shares of BNS traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,080,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,846,897. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.49. The firm has a market cap of $60.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of $39.79 and a fifty-two week high of $51.98.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts recently weighed in on BNS shares. StockNews.com lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.
Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile
The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.
