The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Bought by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspen Investment Management Inc boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 1.8% in the second quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 21,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.4% during the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 136,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,074,000 after buying an additional 4,448 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth $461,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.3% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 408,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,129,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 20.6% during the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SCHW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

SCHW traded down $0.57 on Tuesday, reaching $63.91. The stock had a trading volume of 7,003,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,078,540. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $48.66 and a 12-month high of $79.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.12. The company has a market cap of $113.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.99.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.84%.

Insider Activity

In other Charles Schwab news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $66.26 per share, with a total value of $1,656,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 827,377 shares in the company, valued at $54,822,000.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.26 per share, with a total value of $1,656,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 827,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,822,000.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Richard A. Wurster acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.05 per share, for a total transaction of $620,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 144,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,949,347.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 107,800 shares of company stock valued at $7,145,364. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

