The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Purchased by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 97.5% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 0.8 %

SCHW stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.40. 4,059,947 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,052,843. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.12. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.66 and a fifty-two week high of $79.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $112.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.99.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 41.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SCHW. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target (down from $88.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 67,386 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $4,387,502.46. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 60,619,371 shares in the company, valued at $3,946,927,245.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 67,386 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $4,387,502.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 60,619,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,946,927,245.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bernard J. Clark sold 8,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $612,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,124,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 107,800 shares of company stock valued at $7,145,364. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

