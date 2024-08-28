The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Hyman Charles D

Hyman Charles D reduced its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 20.6% in the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 18,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 100,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,320 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total transaction of $802,032.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 562,129 shares in the company, valued at $36,594,597.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Bernard J. Clark sold 77,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.94, for a total transaction of $5,492,955.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 121,666 shares in the company, valued at $8,630,986.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total transaction of $802,032.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 562,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,594,597.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 185,231 shares of company stock valued at $12,638,320. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

SCHW stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $64.48. 7,414,366 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,085,097. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.99. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $48.66 and a 1-year high of $79.49.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 41.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on SCHW. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler downgraded Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 price target (down previously from $88.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.