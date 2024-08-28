The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a growth of 309.1% from the July 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEA. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The European Equity Fund in the second quarter worth $117,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The European Equity Fund by 55.8% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 32,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 11,723 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital acquired a new position in The European Equity Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in The European Equity Fund by 1.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 192,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,710,000 after buying an additional 3,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The European Equity Fund by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 305,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,718,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the period. 51.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EEA traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $9.32. The company had a trading volume of 14,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,956. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.94. The European Equity Fund has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $9.44.

The European Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

