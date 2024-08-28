The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Stock Down 0.0 %

GDV stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.85. The stock had a trading volume of 109,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,769. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 52 week low of $18.04 and a 52 week high of $23.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.64.

Insider Activity

In other The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust news, insider Mario J. Gabelli bought 3,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.91 per share, with a total value of $75,144.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 142,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,266,782.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 4,200 shares of company stock worth $95,528.

About The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

