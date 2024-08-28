The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Receives Neutral Rating from DA Davidson

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities research analysts at DA Davidson in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 8.57% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HAIN. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.89.

The Hain Celestial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HAIN traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,911,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,195,990. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.49. The company has a market cap of $786.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 0.77. The Hain Celestial Group has a 12-month low of $5.68 and a 12-month high of $12.49.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. The Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $419.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of The Hain Celestial Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 45.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 233,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 72,961 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 98.1% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 328,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after buying an additional 162,546 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the second quarter valued at $139,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 171.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,634,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 133.5% in the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 56,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 32,451 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

