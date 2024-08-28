The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Catalyst Financial Partners LLC

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,983 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $4,311,070,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $513,016,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,765,587 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,117,016,000 after buying an additional 992,444 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 15.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,437,805 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,853,143,000 after buying an additional 971,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $301,364,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Home Depot stock traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $375.51. 1,281,001 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,433,406. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $396.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $353.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $353.58.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The business had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.36%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $330.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $386.33.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

