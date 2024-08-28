The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Kintegral Advisory LLC

Kintegral Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,759 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,339 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises about 1.2% of Kintegral Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Kintegral Advisory LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $12,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HD. Bey Douglas LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $913,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $387,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 213,799 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $74,092,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 37,127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $14,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 5.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 18,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,146,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on HD. HSBC dropped their price target on Home Depot from $323.00 to $318.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $426.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.33.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:HD traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $372.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,218,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,423,175. The stock has a market cap of $369.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $354.32 and its 200 day moving average is $353.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $396.87.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The company had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.65 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.