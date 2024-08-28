The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Stake Trimmed by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 269,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $8,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KHC. Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 409.4% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 128.9% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Kraft Heinz

In other Kraft Heinz news, insider Cory Onell sold 4,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $146,736.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 143,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,182,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.31.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock opened at $35.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.05. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $30.68 and a fifty-two week high of $38.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $43.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.53.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is 69.87%.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

