The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Bought by Catalyst Financial Partners LLC

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 807 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,790 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.5% during the second quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 192,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,366 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,151,000 after acquiring an additional 7,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on SHW shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $370.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.16.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 0.4 %

Sherwin-Williams stock traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $360.33. The stock had a trading volume of 632,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,616,419. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $232.06 and a 1-year high of $363.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $326.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $321.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.16.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.19. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 75.58%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.49%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Further Reading

