The Westaim Co. (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) Short Interest Update

The Westaim Co. (OTCMKTS:WEDXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 99.1% from the July 31st total of 117,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Westaim Price Performance

OTCMKTS:WEDXF opened at $2.95 on Wednesday. Westaim has a 12 month low of $2.55 and a 12 month high of $3.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.49 million, a PE ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.83.

Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. Westaim had a net margin of 737.56% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 million during the quarter.

About Westaim

The Westaim Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in direct and indirect investments through acquisitions, joint ventures, secondary investments both direct and indirect, fund of fund investments, and other arrangements. For direct investments, the firm invests in early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature, emerging growth, PIPEs, and buyout transactions.

