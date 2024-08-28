Themes US Cash Flow Champions ETF (NASDAQ:USCF) Short Interest Up 2,666.7% in August

Themes US Cash Flow Champions ETF (NASDAQ:USCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a growth of 2,666.7% from the July 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.8 days.

Themes US Cash Flow Champions ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ USCF traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.95. The stock had a trading volume of 229 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,449. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.76 and its 200-day moving average is $28.12. Themes US Cash Flow Champions ETF has a 52 week low of $24.97 and a 52 week high of $29.95. The company has a market cap of $898,500.00, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.52.

Themes US Cash Flow Champions ETF Company Profile

The Themes US Cash Flow Champions ETF (USCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive US Cash Flow Champions index. The fund invests in large- and midcap US companies with the highest, positive cash flows over the last 3 years. USCF was launched on Dec 13, 2023 and is issued by Themes.

