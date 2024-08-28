Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Scotiabank

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) was upgraded by equities researchers at Scotiabank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$230.00 to C$235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$219.00 to C$231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$189.63.

Thomson Reuters stock opened at C$229.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$103.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.05, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.88. Thomson Reuters has a fifty-two week low of C$163.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$242.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$225.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$221.13.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.10 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.38 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 33.65%. Analysts predict that Thomson Reuters will post 5.2408144 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Thomson Reuters news, Senior Officer David Franklin Wong sold 399 shares of Thomson Reuters stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$155.78, for a total value of C$62,156.22. In other Thomson Reuters news, Director Ryan Kessler sold 372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$171.46, for a total transaction of C$63,783.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 196 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$33,606.16. Also, Senior Officer David Franklin Wong sold 399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$155.78, for a total value of C$62,156.22. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,497 shares of company stock worth $246,818. 69.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

