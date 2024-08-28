Till Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:TILCF) Short Interest Update

Till Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:TILCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Till Capital Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TILCF remained flat at $1.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Till Capital has a 12-month low of $1.21 and a 12-month high of $4.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.07.

Till Capital (OTCMKTS:TILCF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 24th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of ($0.22) million during the quarter.

Till Capital Company Profile

Till Capital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration activities. The company explores for silver, gold, copper, and other deposits. It owns various mineral royalties and exploration property option agreements. The company also holds an interest in the Copper King property.

