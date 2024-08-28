Tnf LLC Has $13.14 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Tnf LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 29.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,368 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for approximately 4.7% of Tnf LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Tnf LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF worth $13,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,384,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,068,000 after buying an additional 137,178 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 60.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,742,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,821,000 after buying an additional 1,416,067 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 56,912.3% during the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,788,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,580 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 54.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,767,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,074,000 after acquiring an additional 973,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 56.9% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,661,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,285,000 after acquiring an additional 965,407 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

BATS EFG traded up $1.84 on Friday, reaching $107.36. 286,531 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.36. The stock has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

