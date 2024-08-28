Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,126 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $2,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Toll Brothers in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 114.5% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 266 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Toll Brothers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TOL opened at $143.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $127.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.21. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.08 and a 52 week high of $149.77.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The construction company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.29. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 14.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.28%.

Insider Activity at Toll Brothers

In other Toll Brothers news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 87,584 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total value of $12,917,764.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 346,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,087,881.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,806 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total value of $463,723.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at $3,012,006.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 87,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total value of $12,917,764.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 346,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,087,881.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,584 shares of company stock valued at $15,304,363 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $120.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Toll Brothers from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Sunday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.