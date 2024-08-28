Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) Director David Allan Malinauskas Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH – Get Free Report) Director David Allan Malinauskas sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$124.00, for a total value of C$310,000.00.
Toromont Industries Trading Down 1.4 %
TIH stock opened at C$121.80 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$123.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$124.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.08. Toromont Industries Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$100.81 and a 52-week high of C$135.53. The firm has a market cap of C$9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.67.
Toromont Industries Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Toromont Industries’s payout ratio is currently 30.62%.
About Toromont Industries
Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.
