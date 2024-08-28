Tourmaline Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRML) Receives $61.80 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Tourmaline Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRML – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.80.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

Get Tourmaline Bio alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on TRML

Insider Transactions at Tourmaline Bio

Institutional Trading of Tourmaline Bio

In other news, CEO Sandeep Chidambar Kulkarni acquired 5,221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.79 per share, with a total value of $71,997.59. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,221 shares in the company, valued at $71,997.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 11.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRML. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tourmaline Bio by 155.9% in the first quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,222,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353,815 shares during the period. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP boosted its stake in Tourmaline Bio by 18.5% in the second quarter. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP now owns 1,715,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,060,000 after acquiring an additional 268,000 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Tourmaline Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,539,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tourmaline Bio by 19.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 914,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,942,000 after acquiring an additional 150,767 shares during the period. Finally, Braidwell LP acquired a new position in Tourmaline Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,741,000. 91.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tourmaline Bio Price Performance

NASDAQ:TRML opened at $16.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.83. Tourmaline Bio has a 12 month low of $9.18 and a 12 month high of $48.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.19 million, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 2.31.

Tourmaline Bio (NASDAQ:TRML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.04. Equities analysts anticipate that Tourmaline Bio will post -3.12 EPS for the current year.

About Tourmaline Bio

(Get Free Report

Tourmaline Bio, Inc operates as a clinical biotechnology company that develops medicines for patients with life-altering immune and inflammatory diseases. It develops TOUR006, a human anti-IL-6 monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to interleukin-6, a key proinflammatory cytokine involved in the pathogenesis of many autoimmune and inflammatory disorders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.