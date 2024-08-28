Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Short Interest Up 107.1% in August

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,173,300 shares, a growth of 107.1% from the July 31st total of 11,192,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 470.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Tourmaline Oil to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on TRMLF

Tourmaline Oil Stock Performance

Shares of Tourmaline Oil stock traded down $0.65 on Wednesday, hitting $45.98. The stock had a trading volume of 64,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,480. The stock has a market cap of $16.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63. Tourmaline Oil has a twelve month low of $36.93 and a twelve month high of $53.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.96.

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $954.74 million during the quarter. Tourmaline Oil had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 25.15%.

Tourmaline Oil Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.3619 per share. This is an increase from Tourmaline Oil’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.29%. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. Tourmaline Oil Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.