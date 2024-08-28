Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Short Interest Up 107.1% in August

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,173,300 shares, a growth of 107.1% from the July 31st total of 11,192,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 470.0 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Tourmaline Oil to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.
Check Out Our Latest Report on TRMLF
Tourmaline Oil Stock Performance
Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $954.74 million during the quarter. Tourmaline Oil had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 25.15%.
Tourmaline Oil Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.3619 per share. This is an increase from Tourmaline Oil’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.29%. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.
Tourmaline Oil Company Profile
Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. Tourmaline Oil Corp.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Tourmaline Oil
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- BHP Stock: The Under-the-Radar Growth Story in Commodities
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Analysts Upgrade These 3 Hot Buy-and-Hold Stocks
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Kohl’s Charts a Resilient Path in a Challenging Retail Landscape
Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.