Trajan Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Trajan Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,255 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Trajan Wealth LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 7.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Owens Corning by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 391 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 112.9% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 149 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,348 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Owens Corning

In related news, CFO Todd W. Fister sold 3,000 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.85, for a total transaction of $542,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,626 shares in the company, valued at $6,262,112.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Todd W. Fister sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.85, for a total transaction of $542,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,262,112.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mari Doerfler sold 240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.05, for a total value of $43,692.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,954 shares in the company, valued at $901,875.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,240 shares of company stock valued at $1,107,192. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OC has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $187.00 price target on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $188.00 to $175.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com cut Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Owens Corning from $211.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Owens Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.23.

Owens Corning Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OC traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $165.98. The stock had a trading volume of 595,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,855. The firm has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $170.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.33. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $109.95 and a twelve month high of $191.13.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.27. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 15.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.43%.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

