Trajan Wealth LLC Has $210,000 Holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Trajan Wealth LLC decreased its stake in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 647 shares during the period. Trajan Wealth LLC’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,181,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,386,000 after purchasing an additional 858,100 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in MDU Resources Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,561,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,710,000 after acquiring an additional 44,067 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,141,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,402,000 after purchasing an additional 67,273 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,971,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,918,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,995,000 after purchasing an additional 55,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MDU. Argus upgraded MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

Shares of MDU traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $24.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 649,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177,750. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.39. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.04 and a fifty-two week high of $27.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from MDU Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is 22.22%.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

