Trajan Wealth LLC Has $8.46 Million Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Trajan Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,318 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,005 shares during the period. Trajan Wealth LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $8,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of PG traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $169.10. 5,644,860 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,581,368. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $141.45 and a twelve month high of $171.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $399.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.85.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 17.71%. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a $1.0065 dividend. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Dbs Bank cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $182.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $181.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.95.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 87,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.40, for a total value of $14,991,621.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 300,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,252,400.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 72,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.01, for a total transaction of $12,342,475.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 263,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,002,649.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 87,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.40, for a total value of $14,991,621.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,252,400.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 338,313 shares of company stock valued at $57,539,677 over the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

