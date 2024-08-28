Trajan Wealth LLC Sells 212 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Trajan Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,105 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Trajan Wealth LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ossiam boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 122.8% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 7,547 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 31,727 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,105,000 after acquiring an additional 8,474 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 46.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,870 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,347,000 after acquiring an additional 8,234 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 36.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 40,465 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,235,000 after purchasing an additional 10,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter worth $4,565,000. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Argus upped their price objective on Toll Brothers from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 16,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total value of $1,922,875.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,387,295.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 16,194 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total transaction of $1,922,875.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,387,295.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 87,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total transaction of $12,917,764.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 346,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,087,881.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,584 shares of company stock valued at $15,304,363 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TOL traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,321,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,410,524. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.08 and a 1 year high of $149.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.67.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The construction company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.29. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 14.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 6.28%.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

