Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Reaches New 52-Week High at $16.78

Shares of Transcontinental Inc. (TSE:TCL.A – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$16.78 and last traded at C$16.74, with a volume of 15893 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.61.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TCL.A. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Transcontinental from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Transcontinental from C$18.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Transcontinental from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Cormark upped their price objective on Transcontinental from C$23.00 to C$23.50 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Transcontinental from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$20.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.50, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$15.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$14.66. The firm has a market cap of C$1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.98.

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

