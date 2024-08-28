Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYY) Short Interest Update

Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,700 shares, an increase of 616.7% from the July 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 310,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Treasury Wine Estates Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TSRYY traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.95. 25,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,931. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.98. Treasury Wine Estates has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $8.86.

Treasury Wine Estates Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.0378 per share. This is a positive change from Treasury Wine Estates’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Treasury Wine Estates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -65.14%.

Treasury Wine Estates Company Profile

Treasury Wine Estates Limited operates as a wine company primarily in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company engages in the viticulture and winemaking; and marketing, sale, and distribution of wine. Its wine portfolio includes luxury, premium and commercial wine brands, such as 19 Crimes, Acacia Vineyard, Annie's Lane, Beaulieu Vineyard, Belcreme de Lys, Beringer Vineyards, Blossom Hill, Cavaliere d'Oro, Coldstream Hills, Devil's Lair, EMBRAZEN, Etude, Fifth Leg, Heemskerk, Hewitt Vineyard, Ingoldby, Jamieson's Run, Killawarra, Leo Buring, Lindeman's, Maison de Grand Esprit, Matua, Penfolds, Pepperjack, Rawson's Retreat, Rosemount Estate, Run Riot, Saltram, Samuel Wynn & Co, Secret Stone, Seppelt, Shingle Peak, Sledgehammer, Squealing pig, St Huberts, Stags' Leap Winery, Stellina di Notte, Sterling Vineyards, T'Gallant, The Walking Dead Wine, Wolf Blass, Wynns Coonawarra Estate, and Yellowglen.

